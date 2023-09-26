Our shirts are too sweaty! Aston Villa players believe 'wet-look' kit is affecting performances this season

Aston Villa players are reportedly unhappy with their new kit, which they believe is affecting their performances on the pitch.

Players upset with new kit

Shirts retaining sweat

Club demand swift fix

WHAT HAPPENED? Players have complained that the shirts, supplied by Castore, become soaked with sweat early in games and retain that moisture throughout, with players becoming uncomfortable with heavy shirts that cling to the body. The squad have raised their concerns with the club, with Villa demanding a swift resolution from the suppliers.

WHAT THEY SAID?: A source told The Telegraph: “The players are having to play in soaking wet t-shirts and it is a problem that needs to be solved. It cannot go on all season. The players look like they’ve jumped in a swimming pool after about 10 minutes.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Villa's perspiration problem was particularly evident when the team wore sponsor-less jerseys in their Europa League ties against Legia Warsaw last week. The issue will come as something of an embarrassment for Castore, a relative newcomer on the sportswear scene that has secured high-profile deals with the likes of Rangers, Newcastle United and Bayer Leverkusen as well as the England cricket team.

WHAT NEXT FOR ASTON VILLA? Villa will be hoping they won't have to sweat too much for a victory when they face Everton in the third round of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night at Villa Park.