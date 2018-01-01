Sven Yidah return to Kariobangi Sharks squad to face Sony Sugar

Gad Mathews replaces Brian Bwire in goal with John Oyemba starting from the bench

Sven Yidah has been named in the Kariobangi Sharks squad set to take on Sony Sugar in the midweek clash.

Sven Yidah, who is making a return after a two-month absence, replaces Vincent Wasambo in the midfield. Moses Mwangi has also taken James Mazembe's position in the left wing while Gad Mathews replaces Brian Bwire in goal with John Oyemba starting from the bench.

Article continues below

Starting XI: Gad Mathews, John Kuol, Geoffrey Shiveka, Tom Teka, Nickson Omondi, Patilah Omotto, Sven Yidah, Moses Mwangi, Harrison Mwendwa, Duke Abuya, George Abege.

Reserves: John Oyemba, Harriet Mungai, Shaphan Oyugi, James Mazembe, Vincent Wasambo, Patrick Ngunyi, Vincent Wasambo.