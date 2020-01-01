Sven Yidah: Nairobi City Stars sign former Kariobangi Sharks midfielder

Simba wa Nairobi are keen on bolstering their squad with experienced players who will help them perform in the top tier next season

Nairobi City Stars have confirmed the arrival of midfielder Sven Yidah from .

The player announced his exit from the Slum Boys a couple of days ago, and Simba wa Nairobi have now completed his signing.

Team's CEO Patrick Korir has confirmed the deal and went on to reveal what is expected of the new signing.

"It is a two-year deal for Yidah, and we are happy to have finally completed his signing," the CEO told Goal on Monday.

"He is an experienced player who will add value to the team having turned played for Kariobangi Sharks in the last four years.

"He has played in Caf Confederation Cup, won the and lest we forget, he was part of the team that played FC in an international friendly.

"It is a privilege to have him in the team and we believe he will help us to perform better in the Kenyan Premier League ( ) next season."

The administrator has also revealed more signings are on the way to ensure the team remains competitive in the top tier.

"We want to bolster our defensive department especially in goalkeeping; so yes, we will add more players," Korir added.

"We are going for quality players who will help the team be competitive, not just any available player.

"We have actually done one senior team signing and that is Erick Ombija who joined us from and we still have few positions to fill in the senior squad, keeper, centre back, defensive midfielder, and two wingers, and then we will be good to go."

The Simba wa Nairobi earned promotion to the top-flight last season after the Football Federation (FKF) moved to prematurely end the National Super League (NSL) owing to the effects caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

By ending the season, City Stars, who were at the top of the table, were automatically promoted alongside second-placed Bidco United.

Apart from Yidah and Ombija, City Stars have also signed teenage goalkeeper Elvis Ochieng Ochoro from regional league side Hakati Sportiff, Rowland Makati from Vapor Sports, Timothy Ouma from Laiser Hill Academy, and Ronney Kola Oyaro from Kenya School of Government (KSG).