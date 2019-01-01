Suspending the KPL would be more costly - Wazito sporting director Alubala

The newly promoted club's official believes the suspension of the league is a short-term fix and not the solution to the problem

Wazito FC sporting director Solomon Alubala believes suspending the Kenyan Premier League ( ) is not the best thing to do.

Several top clubs have written to the league managers requesting the postponement of the league owing to tough economic conditions. Following the exit of title sponsors SportPesa, clubs are suffering without a monthly grant.

Alubala states there are other ways of dealing with the situation than halting the country's top league.

"I believe there are better ways to get through the situation," the administrator told Goal on Thursday.

"Furthermore, clubs are the shareholders of the league and therefore to remonstrate against running the league is purely a protest against us. Suspending the league is not a solution; it may even be more costly in the long run given that the administrative costs for each club remain constant."

Article continues below

The club's CEO Dennis Gicheru has echoed the sentiments made by his boss over the suspension of the league.

"Suspension of the league is purely a fishing expedition. I believe if we package the league into a professional system in terms of marketing then that will attract sponsors and in the long run, create a set up that will have financial grounds anchored on deep roots."

Wazito are currently placed in 12th position after taking six points from their last five league games.