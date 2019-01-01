Suspended Harun Shakava tips Gor Mahia to get advantage over New Star

K'Ogalo will be seeking to make it to the group stages of the competition when they face the Cameroonian side in two legs

Gor Mahia captain Harun Shakava says the team is ready to face New Star in a Caf Confederation Cup match on Sunday.

K’Ogalo comes into the match hoping to get a healthy win that will increase the team's chances of progressing to the group stages. Speaking ahead of the match, the influential skipper says the main thing is to ensure the team scores many goals and avoid conceding any.

Article continues below

“We have been preparing for the whole week and all I can say is that we are ready for the game. The morale within the players is high and I am sure of a perfect outing. We should just play our game, but the main focus will be a win, we have to score many goals to stand a better chance of progressing.

“I urge the fans to turn out in large numbers and support us, it will be an added advantage to us,” Shakava told Goal.com.

Shakava, alongside Joash Onyango, will however, miss the match owing to the suspension slapped by Caf.