Suspended Haron Shakava tips Gor Mahia to beat New Star

The aggregate winner of the playoff will proceed to the money bracket-Group stages

Gor Mahia captain Haron Shakava is confident his teammates will rise to the occasion on Sunday with a convincing result against New Star in the Caf Confederation Cup match.

Shakava is suspended alongside Joash Onyango rendering them ineligible for Sunday’s clash at the Kasarani stadium. However, the skipper is confident of a good outing and believes the team will progress to the group stages of the competition.

"It is a match that I wanted to take part in; unfortunately it will not happen because of the suspension. But I have faith in my teammates; I know they will rise up for the occasion on Sunday. The main thing is for us to win the game and be in a good position ahead of the second leg.

“It is football and we cannot underrate anyone, it is all about concentration in the entire game and both legs."

