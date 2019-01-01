Suspended AFC Leopards official, Timothy Lilumbi prefers silent onIDCC case

Suspended AFC Leopards Organizing Secretary Timothy Lilumbi has declined to comment about the case before KPL Disciplinary Committee where he’s been accused of violent conduct.

Lilumbi failed to show up for the hearing on Friday, forcing KPL to order that he present himself in person before the IDCC on Tuesday, after he allegedly of assaulting match official.

When reached for comment on the issue, Lilumbi said for now he cannot comment on it.

"The suspension? Well, what I can say is that people don't know what they are doing. As for the case, I do not want to comment about it now because it might have a positive or negative impact as far as the case is concerned. So I reserve my comment."

The jury had set a date for the hearing but was postponed to Monday next week following the unavailability of the accused.