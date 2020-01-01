Suspected match-fixing scandal rocks KPL again as Zoo FC sack three players

The Kericho-based side is currently in the market for replacement of the fired members

An alleged match-fixing scandal has once again hit the Kenyan Premier League ( ) with Zoo FC being the latest side believed to suffer the vice.

The club announced the exit of Sammy Sindani, Norman Werunga, and Martin Elungat two days before their crucial game against AFC at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega last Sunday.

The Kericho side gave a debut to Danson Kiprono, Alex Onchwari, Fredrick Otiso, Edwin Namasaka, and Billy Luvai and went on to lose the game 4-1, their ninth loss this season in the Kenyan Premier League.

According to coach Herman Iswekha, the club had to do away with the aforementioned players owing to match-fixing allegations.

"We used to concede goals suspiciously, and I had to dig and know what is happening, and that is when I realised the five were fixing matches," Iswekha told Goal on Tuesday.

"They were working with a certain individual on how many goals to concede in half and full-time. After investigating them, we managed to obtain enough evidence and after further questioning, we decide to let them go to keep the name of the club clean."

The tactician has gone ahead to point out goalkeeper Elungat, who he accuses of letting in goals to ensure he is paid.

"[Elungat] to be specific, got out of his area and almost to the corner flag, lost possession and we conceded; on that material day, we conceded four goals against . Later on, we came to realize it was pre-planned we concede four in the first half but it did not happen as planned because of the changes we had made to the squad," he added.

Iswekha is now aiming at getting players who can maintain the integrity of the game in the current transfer window.

"We are into the market for new players who are hungry to play and fight for the team. I will sign about five players to strengthen the team and ensure we fight from our current position," he added.

Two seasons ago, former Kakamega coach Paul Nkata was caught up in an alleged match-fixing scandal and fled to .

Since then he has not set foot in the country.