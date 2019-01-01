Superior AFC Leopards should not be losing to Gor Mahia - Okwemba

The former Kenya international is disappointed with K'Ogalo's dominance in the Mashemeji derby

AFC legend Charles Okwemba is gutted by the 4-1 defeat against in the Mashemeji derby.

Ingwe came into the match hoping to win against their bitter rivals for the first time in three years, but K'Ogalo went on to win their seventh game out of eight league matches.

"Losing every now and then against Gor Mahia is unacceptable," Okwemba told Goal on Tuesday.

"How can you fall 4-1 to Gor? No way! How can we keep losing a derby year in year out? It means we do not have the mental strength to deal with K'Ogalo and that means we have to question the quality of the players signed.

"Looking at Ingwe, this is the best squad we have assembled in recent seasons and looked better than Gor."

Okwemba has challenged the players to rise up and show they are worth wearing the club's jersey.

"Playing for AFC [Leopards] is a privilege and anyone playing for the team has to fight for the badge. It is high time players rose and gave their best for the team; Ingwe should not be struggling," he concluded.

Ingwe are currently placed seventh on the log after accumulating 15 points in nine matches.