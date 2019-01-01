Super-sub Wycliffe Ochomo denies Tusker maximum points after a draw with Bandari

Bandari cut Mathare United's lead at the top to within a point

Wycliffe Ochomo denied Tusker a chance to move third in the Kenyan Premier League table after he came off the bench to help Bandari pick a point in a 1-1 draw on Thursday.

Tusker needed three points to dislodge Gor Mahia from third place and they looked set to doing just that until Ochomo rose from the bench to cancel out Boniface Muchiri’s first-half opener.

The draw left Tusker six-point adrift of leaders Mathare United who are the summit with 24 points.

Tusker kicked off the game on the right gear forcing two corners within the first five minutes but they didn’t make good use of the opportunities.

On the other side, Rodger ‪Aloro was forced into a save after the Dockers made an assault on the hosts with an attack from William Wadri, but he failed to hit the target.

‪Siraj Mohammed was unlucky after he blew away another opportunity as Bandari pile pressure on the Brewers.

Boniface Muchiri gave Tusker the lead with a beautiful flick past Faruk Shikhalo after he received a pass from Captain Hashim Sempala with just four minutes to the break.

But Substitute Wycliffe Ochomo came off the bench to cancel the Tusker’s advantage just a few minutes after Shikhalo had denied Muchiri from the other end.

Bandari won a free kick from a promising position; Wadri delivered and Ochomo headed home to restore parity.

Tusker pushed for the winner and Clyde Senaji came close, after cutting through the defense but his last shot went straight into Shikhalo’s hands.

Ochomo also tested emery Mvuyekure’s awareness with a long-range shot late in the dying minutes of the game but the Rwandan recovered to pick it up even after he lost his footing earlier on.