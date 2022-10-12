Super-sub Osimhen opens Napoli Champions League account against Bassey’s Ajax, Zambo Anguissa impresses

Victor Osimhen scored his maiden Champions League goal for Napoli as the Parthenopeans subdued Ajax 4-2 in Naples.

Osimhen scored Napoli’s fourth goal

His first UCL goal for the Italians

Toffees visit Spurs on Saturday

WHAT HAPPENED? The Nigerian was introduced for Giacomo Raspadori in the 50th minute and with a minute left on the clock, he drilled the ball past goalkeeper Remko Pasveer. Goals from Hirving Lozano and Giacomo Raspadori had given the hosts a two-goal lead inside Diego Armando Maradona. Four minutes into the second half, the visitors reduced the deficit as Bassey set up Davy Klaassen for a cool finish. Although Steven Bergwijn scored the second goal for the Dutch side, it was the Italians who reigned supreme.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Having triumphed in the six-goal thriller, Napoli are through to the next round of the competition with two matches to spare. On a larger scale, Luciano Spalletti’s men have now won all their last matches in all competitions.

More shortly....