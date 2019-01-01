Super Malaysia win CFA Team China International Youth Tournament

Malaysia U-15 have captured the CFA Team China International Youth Football Tournament Haikou 2019 title with a 2-1 win over DPR Korea U-15.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

Malaysia U-15 have captured the CFA Team International Youth Football Tournament Haikou 2019 title, following a 2-1 win over DPR Korea U-15 on Monday.

In the match that was held at the Haikou Wuyuanhe Stadium, , Maniam Pachaiappan's charges, composed of National Football Development Programme trainees, bagged the three points through goals scored by Aliff Izwan Yuslan (20') and Nabil Qayyum Zainuddin (57'), while the East Asian side's solitary goal came from the spot, converted by Yom Chol Gyong deep in injury time.

CFA Team China International Youth Football Tournament Haikou 2019 | Monday, 22 July 2019#Matchday 3 | Haikou Wuyuanhe Stadium, China



Full Time



MALAYSIA U-15 2-1 DPR KOREA U-15



Aliff Izwan Yuslan 20' Nabil Qayyum Zainuddin 57'; Yom Chol Gyong (P) 90'+5 pic.twitter.com/u8Au1uoJo6

— FA Malaysia (@FAM_Malaysia) July 22, 2019

The Young Tigers had earlier recorded a 2-0 win over and a 1-1 draw against hosts China, in the four-team invitational tournament, which was held in a round-robin format.

Malaysia captain Nabil was also voted as tournament best player, while custodian Zulhilmi Sharani was voted as its best goalkeeper.

Maniam's boys will next head to Chonburi, to take part in the 2019 AFF U-16 Youth Championship, which will kick off on July 27. They have been drawn in Group B, along with , Cambodia, Laos, Brunei and hosts .

Follow Goal Malaysia's Instagram account to see photos and watch videos from Malaysian football!