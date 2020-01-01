Super Eagles star Aina opens up on his relationship with Iwobi

The 23-year-old full-back has explained why he loved to play alongside the Toffees winger in the national team

defender Ola Aina has opened up on his relationship with forward Alex Iwobi, stating they have been friends since primary school.

While the 24-year-old winger developed his football career at , having joined the Emirates Stadium outfit as a child, Aina did same at , signing for the Blues as a U11.

Iwobi featured in 149 games, scoring 15 goals for the Gunners before leaving the side to team up with the Goodison Park outfit last summer.

The forward has since played 22 times for the Toffees, helping them to their current 12th position in the Premier League table before the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Aina, meanwhile, spent most of his time at Chelsea on loan, playing for and Torino before making a permanent move to the Italian side in June 2019.

Both players featured for youth teams before pledging their allegiance to and have become key members of the Super Eagles squad.

Aina explained his house in London is close to Iwobi’s home and they have continued to share things in common which is rubbing off on their understanding on the pitch

"When I moved closer to East London, Essex that's where I met Alex, thirty seconds I could walk to his house,” Aina told Super Eagles media team in an Instagram chat.

"We were in the same primary and secondary school, we have the same set of friends. Alex has been in my life for the majority, that's how we started.

"On the pitch, outside of the pitch the connection is there and it's good for our football, I like to play alongside Alex. He understands how I play, I understand how he plays, so it's good."

Iwobi has featured 40 times for the Super Eagles since making his debut against the Democratic Republic of the Congo in 2015.

Aina, meanwhile, has 17 caps for the three-time African champions, having made his first appearance for the West Africans in 2017.

Both players were part of Nigeria’s squad scheduled to take on Sierra Leone in an qualifying game in March before it was suspended due to the outbreak of coronavirus.