Super Eagles arrive Benin by boat for crucial Afcon qualifiers

Gernot Rohr's men took an unusual route to their West African neighbours for Saturday's game at Porto Novo

Nigeria have arrived in Cotonou by boat for their Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixture against Benin on Saturday.

After their berth in the West African country, the three-time Afcon champions will travel to Porto Novo by road.

The Super Eagles left Lagos in the morning through the Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) boat jetty in Ikoyi with more than three boats spotted conveying the team.

They are expected to have an evening training session at the Charles de Gaulle Stadium before Saturday’s game.

Arrival of the Super Eagles Team at the Five Cowries Terminal enroute Benin Republic for the African Cup Of Nations qualifier scheduled to hold tomorrow Saturday 27th of March 2021 🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬#SuperEagles #watertransportation pic.twitter.com/NItmddhcIA — LASWA (@TalktoLaswa) March 26, 2021

Nigeria have intensified preparations for the crucial match against the Squirrels with training sessions at the Teslim Balogun Stadium where they host Lesotho on Tuesday.

Gernot Rohr’s side currently sit atop of Group L with eight points after five matches, and victory over second-placed Benin would secure their qualification for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.