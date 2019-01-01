Super Cup: AFC Leopards lodge complaint against Simba after defeat

Ingwe were bundled out of the annual competition after losing 2-1 to the Tanzanian giants in a match played on Wednesday

AFC Leopards has raised a complaint against Simba SC for fielding an ineligible player during the Super Cup's 2-1 defeat.

In a protest letter signed by Saul Shikuku Abwao, who is the head of delegation, Ingwe has stated that Lamine Moro was not eligible to play and his inclusion contradicts rule 5.5 which says, 'A player, who qualifies to play..........must possess a license...issued by its national association...”

Goal has learnt that Moro did not have the same. The letter in our possession reads, “AFC Leopards SC do hereby protest on the above mentioned player that is not a registered player and he is on trials and he does not hold playing license as required.”

According to Ingwe, Moro is still a Buildcon FC player and is still under contract until 2020.