Super Cup 2019: Chennai City outfox Bengaluru FC in the clash of champions

Chennai City delivered an excellent performance to get the better of Bengaluru FC...

champions Chennai City progressed into the semi-final of the 2019 Super Cup with a 2-1 win over on Thursday at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

Nestor Gordillo gave Chennai the lead in the 15th minute with a good finish. Sunil Chhetri missed a penalty at the start of the second half and Pedro Manzi (54') soon doubled the lead. Chhetri made amends for his miss with a free header in the 65th minute but the Chennai defence denied a comeback .

Carles Cuadrat named an unchanged lineup from their ISL final victory over . Akbar Nawas made one change from his team's 4-2 win against Pune City in the Round-of-16 as Sriram B replaced Charles Lourdusamy in midfield.

After a slow-paced start with both teams stubborn about keeping the ball, a defensive mix-up allowed Nestor Gordillo to draw first blood in the 15th minute. Tarif Akhand played a delightful long ball over the top towards the right flank which Harmanjot Khabra and Rahul Bheke failed to clear. Nestor continued his run, took the ball into the box and beat Gurpreet Singh at his near post.

Five minutes later, Bengaluru threatened at the other end as Dimas Delgado pushed the ball into the feet of Miku at the edge of the box. After a controlled first touch, the striker fed Xisco Hernandez into the box and with just the goalkeepr to beat, the Spaniard sent his shot wide.

Bengaluru were relentless in their search for an equaliser but Mauro Boerchio was unbeaten. Sunil Chhetri came closest with a powerful close-range header from a corner-kick but the goalkeeper pulled off a good save to keep the scoreline unchanged.

The ISL champions were also fortunate to head into the break with 11 men as Khabra got away with a leg-breaking challenge on the Chennai keeper as the pair contested for a ball into the box.

Jesuraj brought down Sunil Chhetri inside the box in the 51st minute as the international looked to head a Dimas Delgado cross from the right towards goal. Chhetri's spot-kick, however, was kept out brilliantly by Boerchio who dived to his right to keep Chennai in the lead.

The champions of soon doubled their lead. Khabra failed to intercept Sandro Rodriguez's pass and Pedro Manzi shimmied past Bheke before curling a terrific strike into the net.

The game swayed from one end to another and Bengaluru pulled a goal back. Chhetri was allowed a free header from Delgado's corner-kick in the 65th minute and the striker made no mistake in finding the net.

Bheke found Chhetri in the centre with a low cross from the right but the forward's shot was blocked and the loose ball was skied by Nishu Kumar. Minutes later, the same combination effected another chance inside the box and this time, Chhetri's powerful first-time effort was saved by the goalie.

An organized defence helped Chennai shut the doors on a late comeback and the champions sealed a deserving win.