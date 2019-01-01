Super Cup 2019: East Bengal register first team, Mohun Bagan are the only club not to register

All participants except Mohun Bagan have registered their squads for the finals of the 2019 Super Cup...

are the only club yet to register their squad for the finals of the 2019 Super Cup, Goal has learnt. All six remaining I-League participants, including , have completed their registration.

Amidst a tiff between investors Quess Corp and East Bengal club executive members, the latter had planned to field a President's XI for the cup competition but it has been learnt that East Bengal have registered their first team, including foreigners.

As many as nine I-League clubs had earlier stated their intention to withdraw from the tournament citing unfair treatment from the All Football Federation (AIFF). , and failed to take the field for the qualifying rounds, handing walkovers to their opponents. AIFF president Praful Patel agreed for a meeting with the clubs thereafter and urged the clubs to take part in the tournament.



Although then announced their decision to play the Super Cup, the clubs' union wanted the Indian FA to reboot the qualifying rounds if they are to participate, a request that AIFF has denied.



As it stands, Chennai City, East Bengal, , , Real Kashmir and are the I-League clubs who have registered for the Super Cup that begins with the Round-of-16. Chennaiyin will face in the first game on March 29 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar.