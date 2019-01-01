Super Cup 2019: I-League clubs appeal once again to reschedule qualification matches

The eight I-League clubs reply to the AIFF while sticking to their original stand...

After the All Football Federation (AIFF) had confirmed on Friday that the qualifiers of the Super Cup2019 will not be rescheduled as per the regulations, the eight rebel clubs have appealed to the Indian FA to reconsider their decision and restart the tournament all over again.

In a letter sent to the AIFF on Saturday, appealed to AIFF on the following grounds:

I-League teams designated to play the qualifying rounds viz. FC, FC & in all earnestly were present at Bhubaneswar at the time of the match with readiness to play the match and awaiting only for a nod to an appointment sought with the president.

Had the appointment to meet the I-League Club been done a week earlier by 14th, all the three teams would have definitely taken the field to play the match in all honesty.

Hence it may please be noted that there was no intention to boycott the Super Cup nor it's rules but to stand united on behalf of all I-League Clubs to get an appointment with the president which was finally achieved by the sacrifice of these three teams.

We also would like to thank you for extending the last date of registration in Super Cup from 22nd to 23rd March and by doing so, you have already amended the tournament rules. In the interest of football in our country we request the parent body to have the same flexible approach to amend the rules of Super Cup and start afresh.

We once again appeal and request you to start the tournament all over again and give us all an opportunity to play in the Super Cup.

Goal tried contacting the AIFF general secretary Kushal Das but the calls went unanswered.

On Friday the AIFF had denied the I-League clubs' request to restart the 2019 Super Cup. After initially deciding to boycott the competition citing AIFF's unfair treatment towards the clubs, the I-League clubs' union expressed their willingness to take part in the knock-out competition if all the clubs are allowed to take part.

Minerva Punjab, Gokulam Kerala FC and Aizawl FC failed to turn up for their Super Cup qualifiers on March 15 and March 16. Due to the I-League clubs' absence on the match days, the AIFF awarded , and wins by virtue of walkovers.