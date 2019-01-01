Super Cup 2019: Balwant Singh's hat-trick sends ATK into the semi-final

Balwant Singh, Manuel Lanzarote and Jayesh Rane were at their best as ATK sealed a spot in the semi-final of the 2019 Super Cup...

Balwant Singh's fine day in front of goal helped edge out 4-3 in the quarterfinal of the 2019 Super Cup on Friday at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

A hat-trick by Balwant Singh (23', 33', 51') and a goal from Manuel Lanzarote (27') helped ATK cross the finish line. Goals by Sajid Dhot (15'), Daniel Lalhlimpuia (35') and Nandhakumar Sekar (72') helped Delhi Dynamos stay in the contest until the end but the Lions struggled to enforce a late comeback.

Josep Gombau's team took the field for the first time in the competition after getting walkovers in the last two rounds. ATK beat 3-1 in the Round-Of-16 and Steve Coppell made just one change to his lineup as Santos replaced Edu Garcia.

There were openings at both ends of the field as the teams looked to get an early breakthrough. Lallianzuala Chhangte found Narayan Das on the overlap and the fullback's cross from the left was met with a miskicked volley by Nandhakumar Sekar at the far post.

At the other end, Pritam Kotal delivered an excellent cross from the right for Manuel Lanzarote whose glancing header went inched wide of the goal.

A persistent Delhi took the lead in the 15th minute after John Johnson conceded an unnecessary foul on ATK's right flank. Adria Carmona's delivery from the free-kick was met by an unmarked Sajid Dhot at the far post who nodded in the opener.

ATK's quality on the ball yielded them the goals that helped take the lead with two good goals by the half-hour mark. Pronay Halder outmuscled Carmona and nicked the ball from his feet and passed it to Lanzarote whose fantastic first-time through-ball fed Balwant through on goal. With just the goalkeeper to beat, the Indian striker opened his body and side-footed the ball into the net.

The creator then turned goalscorer with an excellent finish from a tight angle. Lanzarote sent Rane down the right flank got the ball back inside the box before curling a strike past Debjit Majumder. Balwant added to his tally in after the half-hour mark with a powerful finish into the net after latching onto Jayesh Rane's ball up the feld.

There were plenty of spaces on the field that both teams could exploit and Delhi soon scored their second goal. Chhangte dribbled forward and his cross from the left took a deflection off Johnson and fell perfectly for Daniel who found the net.

ATK continued to press and needed doubled their lead withing six minutes from the restart. Rane latched onto Lanzarote's through-ball down the right flank and delivered his third assist of the game, finding Balwant at the far post who poked the ball in and completed a fine hat-trick.

Gombau brought on Bikramjit Singh in place of Carmona to stabilise the midfield and Delhi spread the ball out to the flanks at will in the second-half.

Delhi refused to give up even as ATK dropped deep to defend. Ulises Davila's backheel sent Sekar into the box from the right. The winger shimmied past a couple of challenges and his low strike found the net after taking a fortunate deflection off Bikey's leg.

Despite putting the ATK defence under pressure in the final minutes, Delhi Dynamos failed to find a way back into the game. With much of the job done in the first-half, ATK booked a semi-final date with the winner of the quarterfinal between Chennaiyin and .