Super Cup 2019: John Gregory hails 'most complete performance of the season'

The Chennaiyin FC boss lauded the efforts of his players after what he considers their biggest performance of the season...

scored two goals against in the semi-final of the Super Cup to set up a summit clash against .

After a woeful season in the (ISL), the 2017/18 champions produced a fine performance against Steve Coppell’s men. Chennaiyyin boss John Gregory was delighted with the win and tagged it as their most complete performance of the season.

“I feel this was our most complete performance this season. It was very pleasing on the eye and we were really tough to play against.

“It is a huge opportunity now for us to end the season with a trophy. Let's wait and watch.

“We had the right kind of balance today. We dominated from start to finish. And it's great to keep a clean sheet as well.

“Our fans back home would've loved that performance. They have followed us unconditionally. We would like to thank them for their loyalty. We hope to repay it with a trophy,” he said.

The Englishman praised youngster Anirudh Thapa’s versatility and sense of handling responsibility. He also spoke about how he is relishing the opportunity to face Goa in the finals.

“Anirudh Thapa here is versatile. He knows what responsibilities each position brings. He's even played up front with the national team. So it's great to be a part of his development. He is bright enough to do the job.

“One of Anirudh Thapa’s biggest strengths is he is unselfish and humble. He puts in a solid shift. And long may it continue.

“FC Goa are having a great season and are one of the most consistent sides in the country. We look forward to meeting them in the final.”