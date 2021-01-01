Indian Football: Bengaluru FC skipper Sunil Chhetri tests positive for Coronavirus

The Indian national team captain confirmed the news on social media...

The Indian football team and Bengaluru FC skipper Sunil Chhetri has tested positive for the coronavirus, the player confirmed on Thursday.

Chhetri took Twitter to inform his fans were he wrote, "In a not-so-happy update, I've tested positive for COVID-19. In better news, I feel fine as I continue my recovery from the virus and should be back on a football pitch soon. No better time to keep reminding everyone to continue taking all the safety precautions always."

It has been a difficult season for the Blues who for the first time in their brief history in the Indian Super League (ISL) failed to make it to the play-offs. Bengaluru finished seventh on the league with 22 points from 20 matches.

Chhetri personally had a good outing as he scored eight goals and assisted twice in 20 appearances in the ISL. He achieved two milestones during the season for the club. First he completed 200 appearances for the club and then scored his 100th goal for the Blues.

Goal wishes the national team captain a speedy recovery.