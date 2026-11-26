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Sunderland shared the spoils with Jagiellonia Bialystok in a cagey Europa League encounter at the Stadium of Light. Despite Timur Tuterov's opener, a quick response from Kamil Jozwiak ensured the points were divided.

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Sunderland’s Europa League campaign continued with a frustrating 1-1 draw against Jagiellonia Bialystok in a match that lacked rhythm for long periods. After a goalless first half defined by tactical caution and a lack of final-third quality, the game exploded into life immediately after the interval. Tuterov gave the Black Cats the lead in the 47th minute, showing sharp instincts to break the deadlock and momentarily lift the Stadium of Light crowd.

However, the advantage was short-lived as the visitors responded with typical European resilience. Jozwiak equalised just five minutes later, capitalising on a momentary lapse in the Sunderland defensive shape. While Regis Le Bris’ side enjoyed 53% of the ball and registered 13 shots, they were unable to find a decisive second goal against a well-drilled Polish outfit. The result leaves Sunderland in 13th place in the league phase, maintaining a respectable start but missing an opportunity to climb higher.

Goalkeeper & Defence

Robin Roefs - 6/10

Relatively quiet for most of the evening, making four saves to keep Sunderland in the contest. He could do little about Jozwiak's equaliser, which was struck with precision, but his distribution helped maintain the side's 53% possession share.

Reinildo Mandava- 7/10

A steady presence on the left, providing the structural security Le Bris demands. He managed the defensive transitions well and was rarely beaten in one-on-one situations, contributing to a night where the visitors were limited to just five shots on target.

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Kevin Danso - 7/10

The bedrock of the backline. Danso's positioning was excellent, and he was vital in aerially dominant spells. His ability to step out with the ball helped Sunderland initiate attacks from deep, though he will be disappointed the clean sheet disappeared so quickly after the restart.

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Omar Alderete - 5/10

A difficult evening for the defender, who was forced off prematurely in the 39th minute. During his time on the pitch, he looked composed, but the tactical disruption caused by his early exit forced a reshuffle that perhaps contributed to the second-half defensive instability.



Trai Hume - 6/10

Disciplined in his positioning during the first half, ensuring Sunderland remained compact. He was substituted at half-time for Thomas Meunier as Le Bris looked to add more veteran experience and overlapping threat to the right flank.

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Midfield

Chris Rigg - 6/10

The youngster showed flashes of his high ceiling but struggled to fully dictate the tempo. He received a yellow card in the 37th minute for a late challenge, which perhaps curtailed his usual aggressive pressing style for the remainder of his shift.

Enzo Le Fee - 7/10

Technically proficient as always, Le Fee was the primary playmaker in the middle third. He recorded a high volume of successful passes before being replaced by Chemsdine Talbi in the 65th minute as the game became more transitional and physical.

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Malick Fofana - 6/10

Offered plenty of energy and verticality, trying to break the lines of Jagiellonia’s 4-3-3 system. While his work rate was faultless, he lacked the final pass to unlock a stubborn opposition that sat deep for long intervals.

Noah Sadiki - 6/10

A tactical inclusion that provided balance in the first half. He worked hard to close down space but was sacrificed at half-time for Jules Ahoka as Sunderland sought a more offensive profile to start the second period.

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Nilson Angulo - 6/10

Operated in the pockets and showed good close control. He linked well with the wingers, but like many of his teammates, he found it difficult to generate high-quality chances against a congested Jagiellonia box.

Attack

Timur Tuterov - 8/10

The standout performer for the Black Cats. His goal in the 47th minute was a clinical example of movement and finishing. He was the most dangerous threat in the final third and proved why he was trusted to lead the line before being rested late on.

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Substitutes & Manager

Luke O'Nien - 6/10

Came on in the 39th minute for the injured Alderete. He brought his trademark tenacity to the heart of the defence, though the team conceded shortly after his entry following the half-time break.

Thomas Meunier - 6/10

A half-time substitute for Hume. He provided a more physical presence on the right and used his experience to manage the game's closing stages, though his crossing didn't quite find the intended targets.

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Jules Ahoka - 6/10

Introduced at the break to provide more attacking thrust. He was involved in the build-up play during Sunderland's best spell early in the second half.

Chemsdine Talbi - 5/10

Brought on in the 65th minute to shore up the defensive structure but struggled to influence the game as Jagiellonia grew in confidence following their equaliser.

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Wilson Isidor - 6/10

Replaced the goalscorer Tuterov in the 77th minute. He occupied the defenders well in the final ten minutes but had limited service to work with.

Regis Le Bris - 6/10

The manager's tactical setup was sound, but the early injury to Alderete disrupted his plans. His half-time changes immediately yielded a goal, but the inability to maintain the lead suggests a need for better defensive game-management in Europe.