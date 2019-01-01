Sunday Kariobangi Sharks-Everton clash historical - William Muluya

Muluya believes the fans support will play an important part as his side take on Everton in a historic match at Kasarani

coach William Muluya is optimistic ahead of their historic clash against the English Premier League side on Sunday.

Muluya adds that the 's first-ever trip to the country presents a chance for his side to make history and has explained the role he hopes the fans will play at Kasarani as the two clubs clash in a pre-season friendly match.

“Sunday is a huge day not only for Sharks or all the fans from Kariobangi but for the whole country. I urge all of you to show up in large numbers because we need your support for us to give it our all. It makes me happy when I see such initiatives coming to the hood and this week is even more special because, at the end of it all, we will all be a part of history," Muluya told SportPesa News.

“We understand the magnitude of the game and we remain grateful for being given such an opportunity to go up against one of the best teams in the English Premier League."

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Jonas Lossl expects a good match in his first outing in an Everton jersey. The Danish goalkeeper was signed by the Merseyside club in May from the relegated side .

“The next game is always a game I hope to play! But it is going to be an interesting match and, of course, I can't wait to get out there. I can't wait to get on the pitch with the team and just play some football again," Lossl said.

“It has been some weeks since I was on the pitch and to play the first game would be good. I really hope that's going to be my first encounter with the team.”

The Eastlands-based side booked the date to face Everton after clinching the SportPesa Super Cup at the expense of in January in .