I-League: Sumeet Passi set to join Punjab FC

The forward will ply his trade in I-League side Punjab FC in the upcoming season...

Former forward Sumeet Passi has joined side Punjab FC, Goal can confirm.

The former I-League champions have decided to rope in the forward for the upcoming I-League season.

He made his (ISL) debut for in 2016.

After spending a season with the Highlanders, he signed for Jamshedpur in 2017 and had been with them till the previous campaign.

In ISL 2018-19 he put his best foot forward 2018-19 as he played 12 matches and scored twice.

Under former Jamshedpur coach Antonio Iriondo he became a regular and raked in 887 minutes scoring once and assisting on another occassion.

Punjab FC has signed Nikolaos Topoliatis as the new technical director, whereas former manager Curtis Fleming has joined as the head coach.

The 51-year-old tactician started his coaching career as an interim manager of in 2012. After spending four months with the Eagles, he moved to Wanderers as the manager.

He then spent two stints at Hartlepool United and Queens Park respectively honing his skills as an assistant manager. This will be his first stint as a manager outside the British isles.

Punjab FC is now owned by RoundGlass Sports after taking over from Ranit Bajaj.