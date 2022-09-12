Sulemana scores brilliant season opener as Rennes run riot against Auxerre

WHAT HAPPENED? The 20-year-old Ghana international put Les Rennais ahead with only three minutes played when he cut in from the left before curling in a right-footed low effort past Benoit Costil for a 1-0 lead at half-time. His effort opened the floodgates as Amine Gouiri, Martin Terrier, Flavien Tait and Matthis Abline also found the back of the net at Roazhon Park.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: This was Sulemana's first goal of the season from seven appearances in the top-flight. He has featured in every one of those matches, accumulated 213 minutes of playtime, started in two and came in as a substitute on five occasions. In last season's National 3, Sulemana played in one game for Rennes II before moving to the first team in July 2021.
ALL EYES ON: Sulemana's display was great news for Ghana as they step up preparations for the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar. The Black Stars are in Group H alongside Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay. Sulemana will hope to carry his form into the Ghana friendly matches against Brazil on September 23 and Nicaragua on September 27 during the Fifa international break.
THE MATCH IN TWO PHOTOS:
THE VERDICT: Sulemana finally got his name on the goalscorer’s sheet in the French elite division, and it was worth the wait. His impressive display, which also saw him chip in with an assist, has left Ghanaian supporters believing they can go to Qatar and bring the World Cup trophy home as per the few messages sampled from Twitter.
Mohammed Kudus on heat, Kamaldeen Sulemana too joins…our boys sending messages out there that they’re ready to bring the World Cup home— Bla Yaw✝🇬🇭 (@obrempong__) September 11, 2022
Yesterday was for Moe Kudus !!— Lorenzo Musangamfura (@ogalorenzo) September 11, 2022
Today is Kamaldeen Sulemana !!
Ghana boys are cooking!! Qatar isn't ready !!.
This boy is carrying Stade Rennes on his back !. pic.twitter.com/8t6TqSbIsG
Yesterday it was Mohammed Kudus today its Kamaldeen Sulemana💚💚 pray for Brazil bro... Everybody go drink. The World Cup is coming home to Ghana💚🙏😂😂😂— september11🍟🍻VAWULENCE PRESIDENT💀🔞😂😂 (@KuamiJamaica999) September 11, 2022
Kamaldeen Sulemana scores. Kudus Mohammed and Kamaldeen Sulemana, Future of the Black Stars is bright. pic.twitter.com/nJdKD1xKnU— M E L K Y 🙃 (@LowkeyMelky) September 11, 2022
Kamaldeen Sulemana scores for Rennes. Chale our star boys are cooking, this world cup dier we go take— Lατιf🦅 (@iLatif_) September 11, 2022
WHAT NEXT FOR RENNES? The Les Rennais, who are sitting sixth on the 20-team table with 11 points from seven outings, will turn their focus to the Europa League where they are set to take on Fenerbahce in their second Group B fixture at Roazhon Park on Thursday. Rennes kicked off their campaign with a 2-1 win against AEK Larnaca. They will return to league action with a game against Olympique de Marseille at Stade Velodrome on Sunday.