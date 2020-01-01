Suffering KPL players 'toothless and powerless' against own clubs - Kasaya

The goalkeeper made the statements over how players are treated, especially when it comes to contractual issues

Former AFC and goalkeeper Wycliffe Kasaya has explained how players in the Kenyan Premier League ( ) are suffering.

Kasaya said many clubs don't adhere to contractual obligations with the players and it is now up to them to stand and fight for what they feel is rightfully theirs.

Kasaya himself has a running case against at the Football Federation (FKF) appeal board after he had won the initial case of wrongful dismissal against his former club.

More teams

The FKF ordered Sofapaka to pay the former goalkeeper Sh1.6 million for his dismissal in November 2018 but the club ended up appealing against the ruling.

“So many players out there are suffering as many clubs do not honour what is in the contracts and even some deny their players to look for greener pastures when an opportunity crops up,” Kasaya told Goal.

“KPL players are toothless and powerless because most of them cannot stand up to their clubs and fight for what is rightful theirs.”

The goalkeeper also stated how the Kenya Footballers Welfare Association (Kefwa) can help champion the rights of the players who are registered with it.

“Kefwa should be the ones launching these cases on behalf of their members but the follow up on these cases is very slow,” Kasaya stated.

“Their main excuse [by Kefwa] is that they have so many files they are attending to and so I decided to take the matter on [the case against Sofapaka] personally because I noticed it would take years before we get a solution.”

The experienced custodian advised players not to shy away from voicing for what they feel must be done for them by clubs.

“I want to tell any other player if they feel the current clubs are not doing right in as far as obligations stipulated in their contracts is concerned and he is so sure he is right, let him stand up and fight," he concluded.

Article continues below

Kasaya's sentiments come after are understood to have fired four injured players who had running contracts.