Sudan vs Kenya: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

The Harambee Stars will seal their place in the semi-finals if they manage to beat the Falcons of Jediane on Tuesday

will play Sudan in their second Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup match in on Tuesday.

The defending champions will qualify for the semi-finals if they manage to defeat their opponents who drew 1-1 with 2017 finalists Zanzibar.

Kenya, who are topping Group B, beat rivals 1-0 in their opener courtesy of a fourth-minute goal from Hassan Abdallah of FC.

Game Sudan vs Kenya Date Tuesday, December 10 Time 1:30 pm (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In Kenya, the game will be LIVE on Azam TV.

Kenya TV channel Online stream Azam TV FKF Facebook page

Outside Kenya, the game will be LIVE.

Outside (Kenya) TV channel Online stream Azam TV NONE

Squads & Team News

Position Sudan squad Goalkeepers Mohamed Abdalla, Ahmed Ibrahim. Defenders Rami Ganddil, Emadeldeen Salah, Awad Mohamed, Ammar Mohamed, Munir Toto. Midfielders Mutazi Idris, Moaiad Maki, Mohamed Humidan, Bakhit Khamis, Fawaz Abdullahi, Alfaih Gadin, Amr Abdalla. Forwards Shaikhali Mohamed, Montasir Osman, and Mohamed Namir.

Sudan needed a late equaliser to get a point from the 2017 finalists, however, it does not mean the technical bench will tinker with the squad.

Apart from poor finishing, the Falcons of Jediane have a good team which might trouble the defending champions.

Probable XI for Sudan: Abdalla, Ibrahim, Ganddil, Salah, Mohamed, Toto, Mutazi, Maki, Humidan, Khamis, Abdullahi.

Position Kenya squad Goalkeepers Timothy Odhiambo ( ), Samuel Odhiambo ( ). Defenders Johnstone Omurwa (Wazito), Joash Onyango ( ), Daniel Sakari ( ), Andrew Juma ( ), David Owino (Mathare United), Samuel Olwande (Kariobangi Sharks). Midfielders Anthony Wambani (Vasalunds IF), Roy Okal (Mathare United), Kenneth Muguna (Gor Mahia), Musa Masika (Wazito), Abdallah Hassan (Bandari), Moses Mudavadi (Kakamega ), Lawrence Juma (Gor Mahia), Whyvone Isuza (AFC ), Kevin Kimani (Mathare United), Cliffton Miheso (Gor Mahia). Forwards Oscar Wamalwa (Ulinzi Stars) and Timothy Otieno ( ).

Assistant coach Zedekiah Otieno will be in charge of the Harambee Stars after head coach Francis Kimanzi was hit with a two-match suspension owing to what Cecafa officials termed as 'unsporting behaviour' during the match against Kilimanjaro Stars.

“We have banned [Kimanzi] for two matches because of bad behaviour before and after Kenya match against Tanzania,” Nicholas Musonye, Cecafa Secretary-General told Goal on Monday.

“He [Kimanzi] refused a live TV interview, ordered players not to enter the field of play thus delaying the match for 15 minutes and also kept harassing the fourth official. He is very lucky to only get a two-match ban.”

Probable XI for Kenya: Odhiambo, Olwande, Owino, Omurwa, Onyango, Juma, Kimani, Wambani, Muguna, Wamalwa, Abdallah..