‘Such a weak forward’ – Football fans slam wasteful Werner as Chelsea hold Real Madrid

The German striker has been fingered as key reason why the Blues failed to defeat Zinedine Zidane’s Los Blancos away from home

Timo Werner has been slammed by football fans following his lethargic performance as Chelsea played out a 1-1 draw with Real Madrid on Tuesday night.

In the first leg Champions League semi-final clash, the Germany international lined up in the Blues’ attack alongside Mason Mount and Christian Pulisic.

Nonetheless, he was the English side’s biggest flop as they botched several scoring opportunities. After featuring for 66 minutes, he was substituted for Kai Havertz.

Although Thomas Tuchel’s men left Spain unharmed, fans expressed their discontent with the striker who joined the Premier League outfit from RB Leipzig.

Somebody need cut soap for Timo Werner... Abeg make una epp the guy — ERONZ BEAT 💨 (@ERONZB) April 27, 2021

Timo Werner 🙆🏽‍♂‍ — Chima Obilor (@Chimahumorous) April 27, 2021

Timo Werner is worse than I thought — Kaycee (@Mkaycee_) April 27, 2021

Timo Werner helps LUCKY Madrid ESCAPE with a DRAW.



We're CHELSEA 👍✌️💪💙 — Modebolanle (@mode_bolanle) April 27, 2021

Timo werner has blood on his hands if we later lose this tie

The fact that I always believe in him but tonight, I'm totally disappointed💔 — Who's Your Daddy® (@coolguyolakunle) April 27, 2021

Timo Werner is annoying 😑, make I no see am for Akure o😌 — Short Ahmed🛡️ (@phemmie_G) April 27, 2021

Real Madrid should timo Werner recharge card for helping them — Archibong (@iamochiwin) April 27, 2021

Prayers up for Timo Werner 😤😤 pic.twitter.com/qTL9OBTjm9 — Say No to Oppression (@sayNotooppres) April 27, 2021

Timo werner all the time ffs what’s wrong with this guy🥺 — Oluwa Korede🥷💙 (@Ceezahcorex) April 27, 2021

If Chelsea doesn't qualify into the final it has to be Timo Werner fault 😒😒 — Bashua Skarra (@Skarra_24) April 27, 2021

Timo Werner played for Madrid tonight cos htf did he miss that 🤭 — prehchie_ (@haggs_shotz) April 27, 2021

I am totally and highly disappointed in Timo Werner's performance today, his missed chances ought to have sealed the match long time ago but all the same second leg is still there — Olusegun, Aduragbemi (@dhuracom) April 27, 2021

I'm done with Timo werner enough is enough, tammy is not that useless in that team. #RMACHE — Gedo (@SOAGoldenBoy) April 27, 2021

Chelsea was outstanding tonight #timoWerner was the problem — Haspy Borgu (@Haspilee) April 27, 2021

Whatever the question is, it's absolutely clear Timo Werner is not currently the answer.#UCL #Chelsea — O P E Y E M I (@ope_aladejebi) April 27, 2021

We drew away against Madrid and fans aren't excited because we could have easily won this game. No thanks to a certain Timo Werner. — Olorogun Ogidigan (@Uzochi_O) April 27, 2021

Timo Werner really needs to improve on. his. Finishing and. Confidence fgs 😭

mans cost us a whole lot today #RMACHE — #Havertz In Chelsea (@elebeonu_joel) April 27, 2021

Timo Werner is just pace, assist and vibes



Nothing more 💔 — I Y A N U (@Tobyyjohn) April 27, 2021

You shouldn’t be playing for team like Chelsea @TimoWerner — Official_Malik (@Ahmedwallace9) April 27, 2021

This may sound arrogant but this draw felt like a loss. @TimoWerner this is the biggest stage of club football you don't miss this kind of chances. — Professor Ragnar😈😈😈 (@Ayomide922) April 27, 2021

Timo Werner is the reason Chelsea didn't win this game! Such a weak forward. — Bruce Wayne ❁ (@Nkwachukwu_) April 27, 2021

Not a bad result in this atrocious training pitch, but if you saw the game from the beginning, you will kill Timo Werner. Our team has too many poor players who don't do anything all game. — Azubike Osumili (@azuosumili) April 27, 2021

Timo Werner cost us that Win!!! Anyway ! Stamford Bridge will seal it. — Mr. Alabi of Lagos (@the_Lawrenz) April 27, 2021

Timo Werner is another Morata.💔 — His'haqq👩‍💻 (@Hishaqq08) April 27, 2021

Timo Werner out. Better!!! — #EndSARS Wale Waley (@whaleyola) April 27, 2021

At this point, Tammy Abraham >>>>> Timo Werner — O L A N R E W A J U 💡 (@iam_Larrysung) April 27, 2021

Timo Werner is worst — MrWaju (@mister_waju) April 27, 2021

Some things are unexplainable.



How Timo Werner went from this, to whatever version Chelsea has of him now is a mystery. pic.twitter.com/DqGfJHjVLx — Damilola Omo-Odedina 🇳🇬 (@omo_odedina) April 27, 2021