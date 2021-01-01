'If East Bengal had finished higher on the table, I would've been surprised' - Subhash Bhowmick after Kolkata derby loss

The former East Bengal coach heaped praise on ATK Mohun Bagan and their coach Antonio Habas for getting their tactics on point...

ATK Mohun Bagan did the double over their rivals East Bengal in the second Kolkata derby of the season and extended their lead at the top of the Indian Super League (ISL) table.

Star striker Roy Krishna scored one goal and provided the assist for the other two as the Mariners blanked their rivals.

Former East Bengal coach Subhash Bhowmick took a dig at East Bengal's tactics as he suggested that the Red and Golds had no plan going into this big clash.



"The better team won," Bhowmick told Goal. "The planning made all the difference. They (East Bengal) don't know where to use which player. In fact, they should have lost 4-0. Tiri gifted them a goal. Two teams played. One team had a purpose whereas the other team did not have any purpose. There is no coordination between the defence and midfield."

The ASEAN Championship-winning coach heaped praise on coach Antonio Habas and his team and mentioned that the Mariners had a fixed plan right from the beginning and they have stuck to it all through the season.

"Mohun Bagan had a target and they planned accordingly. Habas is leading his team towards that goal from the very first day. They wanted the Champions League spot and they have been working towards it from the beginning."

Bhowmick also suggested that with the squad which they have at their disposal, if East Bengal had finished higher on the league table he would have been surprised.

"Even before ISL started I had mentioned that with this squad, if East Bengal had finished fifth or sixth I would have been very happy," claimed the former Indian international player.