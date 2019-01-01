Struggling Shabana FC drop points again as Migori Youth win in NSL

The ‘Glamour Boys’ continued with their bad in the lower league after losing to Modern Coast away in Mombasa

Shabana's free fall in the National Super League continued when they fell to Modern Coast Rangers FC by a solitary goal on Monday.

The ‘Glamour Boys’ needed motivation from their recent bad run in the second tier, but were undone by a Rashid Benjamin’s strike in the second half. It was a sixth defeat for the Kisii-based side, who have now collected sixteen points and down to the tenth position.

The result means the Coastal-based side has twelve points from the eleven games played. In another league match played, Nairobi Stima reduced the gap between them and leaders Ushuru to just five points with 3-1 win against St Joseph's Youth.

Erick Kinuthia hit the opener with ten minutes on the clock but Fadhili Adam made it even on the 49th minute. Kinuthia was on the mark again on the 58th minute before Chaka Benjamin made it three with twenty-five minutes to go.

Full results are as follows: Migori Youth 2-1 Green Commandos, Kisumu All Stars 3-2 Bidco United, Fortune Sacco 2-1 Kibera Black Stars and Coast Stima 1-1 Eldoret Youth.