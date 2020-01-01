Struggling Nzoia Sugar will be tough for Zoo FC - Iswekha

The Kericho based side are aiming at ending their recent poor run against the Sugar Millers

Zoo FC head coach Herman Iswekha admits it will not be easy playing against .

The Kericho based side will be hosted by the Sugar Millers on Saturday in a Kenyan Premier League match to be played at Sudi Stadium. The tactician is hopeful his youthful side who are winless in their last five games can get something from the match.

"A struggling team is tough to beat and we are not going to find it easy against [Nzoia]," Iswekha told Goal on Saturday.

"But I have seen improvement from the new players this week, the chemistry is coming and I am very optimistic about getting a win. Sudi is a tricky place, we usually struggle there, but on Saturday we want to change and beat them at the stadium."

Iswekha states his charges have to learn to take their chances to put their hosts under pressure.

"When we score, we disorganize the opponents and it is what we want to do; but the most important thing is to take the chance. We also have to defend as a unit, it is not the responsibility of defenders only," he concluded.

Zoo are in 13th position with as many points after 15 matches.