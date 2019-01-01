Struggling NSL side Nairobi City Stars part ways with coach Jimmy Kintu

Former player John Ambuko has been named to handle the side on an interim basis assisted by Tiellen Oguta

National Super League side Nairobi City Stars have parted ways with head coach Jimmy Kintu.

Kintu was in charge of the team for just three months, and has been allowed to leave his position with immediate effect. John Ambuko has been confirmed as his successor, and he will be assisted byTillien Oguta.

Nairobi City Stars currently lies 18th on the table with just 15 points from 23 games.

“We have officially parted ways with coach Jimmy Kintu after a three-month stint. In the meantime, John Amboko takes charge assisted by Tillien Oguta," the club said in a statement on their official website.

City Stars face a daunting task to avoid relegation, with their next match against Kisumu All-Stars on 3 April. The Nairobi-based side has won only two matches in their domestic campaign so far, with nine draws and 12 defeats.

Kisumu All-Stars, on the other hand, have won 13 of their 23 matches and are currently in fourth place on the Super League table.