Struggling Mathare United stun AFC Leopards, Tusker down Western Stima to go top

Ingwe were unable to make use of the numerous chances they created against the Slum Boys who are staring at a possible relegation

AFC Leopards' title ambition received a major blow after they went down 1-0 to Mathare United in a Football Kenya Federation Premier League fixture at Ruaraka Ground on Wednesday.

Eugene Wethuli scored the only goal of the meeting that could end up being a hammer blow to Ingwe's dream of lifting the league. As Leopards rue the missed opportunity, Mathare United will welcome the three points given they are undergoing difficulties this season.

Earlier at Ruaraka Ground, Tusker picked up a 2-1 win over Western Stima to go top of the Premier League table.

Boniface Muchiri and Henry Meja scored the goals that handed Robert Matano's side the critical victory, while Baron Oketch scored the only goal for the visitors.

For AFC Leopards, Hansel Ochieng and Austine Odhiambo were unable to put them in front as they wasted chances in the 13th and 14th minutes, respectively.

In the 16th minute, Mathare's goalkeeper, Job Ochieng, did well to deny Odhiambo, who launched a ferocious free-kick as the hosts committed a foul in a dangerous position.

Mathare's first good opportunity came in the 26th minute, but Benjamin Ochan saved the day for Ingwe by parrying away John Mwangi's header aimed at the far post.

However, the Slum Boys could not be stopped in the 45th minute as Wethuli scored the opener and his debut goal for the home side.

Mwangi, who was Mathare's most threatening player, created the chance for Wethuli to beat Ochan.

Mwangi could have doubled the lead in the 57th minute, but he shot wide even after going round Ochan in Leopards' goal.

Wethuli had to come off in the 60th minute as he got injured and Cercidy Okeyo replaced him.

Harrison Mwendwa and Elvis Rupia combined well, but their move failed to restore parity, when Rupia's effort hit the crossbar after he had been set up for the goal by Mwendwa in the 79th minute.

In the earlier match, Western Stima almost got an opener in the 34th minute, but Michael Karamor failed to tap the ball into the back of the net from close range.

Soon after, Karamor was set through on goal by Oketch, but he was unable to beat Mike Wanjala - who started in place on Robert Mboya in Tusker's goal - as the visitors dominated proceedings in the early part of the first half.

Tusker saw two chances go to waste in the 40th minute; in the first instance, Meja and Erick Zakayo combined well, but the latter took a shot that went wide from close range, while in the second case, Meja and Erick Ambunya moved the ball swiftly between themselves before the latter laid the ball in Chris Onyango's path, but the forward sent his effort over the bar.

Article continues below

The Brewers got the opener in the 57th minute through a free-kick won when Muchiri was brought down at the edge of the box. The attacking midfielder beautifully curled the ball over the wall to ensure the home side went ahead.

Tusker added the second when Muchiri was brought down inside the box and were awarded a penalty in the 57th minute. Meja made a successful conversion to take his tally of goals to nine in the season and take Tusker top of the table.

Oketch scored the only goal for Western Stima when he beat Wanjala from the spot-kick in the 80th minute after James Ogada was brought down, and Oketch finally beat the Tusker goalkeeper, who had denied them a number of chances with brilliant saves.