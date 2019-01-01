Striker Vincent Oburu appeals for support from AFC Leopards fans

Vihiga United are yet to lose a league match in the last four ties while Ingwe have won three matches out of the same number

Vincent Oburu is appealing to AFC fans to return back to the stadium and throw their weight behind the team.

Ingwe is slowly creeping back to the mid-table of the 18-team log after a disastrous first leg that saw them drop to the relegation zone.

But three wins in the last four games saw the Casa Mbungo coached side climb to 14th.

But a tough test awaits the 'Big Cat' away at the Bukhungu Stadium, where they are set to play two matches, starting with a mid-week clash against on Wednesday then FKF Shield clash to follow over the weekend.

Oburu now wants Ingwe adherents to come out in large numbers and throw their weight behind the squad.

“It will be so nice to continue scoring like that, especially for strikers because we want the team to return to where they belong and it will be a morale booster to everybody every time we win.

"Fans should come out and support us. Right now we are creeping back to where we belong.”

The last meeting between Ingwe and Vihiga United ended in a scoreless draw at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos.