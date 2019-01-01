Striker Dennis Oliech set to miss Gor Mahia clash against RS Berkane

The former Harambee Stars skipper is said to have lost his passport and will not travel to Morocco

striker Dennis Oliech is set to miss the clash against Renaissance Sportive Berkane.

The Kenyan champions finally left for for the return leg of the Caf Confederation Cup quarter-final after two initial attempts had hit a snag on Thursday.

The team left in two batches ahead of Sunday’s clash but Goal can exclusively report that lead striker Oliech will not play any part in the decisive match.

Article continues below

“He (Oliech) lost his passport and requested that we drop him from the traveling squad,” a Gor Mahia official, who did not want to be named, told Goal on Saturday.

The absence of Oliech will be a huge blow for K’Ogalo, who are chasing the match they lost 2-0 in the first leg, and are also without top scorer Jacques Tuyisenge, who is suspended.

Other players who will miss the clash are injured first-choice keeper Boniface Oluoch, left-back Shafik Batambuze and midfielder Ernest Wendo – who are suspended and missed the first leg played in last weekend.