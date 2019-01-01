'Strangest transfer in January' - Fans shocked by Kevin-Prince Boateng's Barcelona move

The 31-year-old has completed a temporary deal to join Ernesto Valverde's side for the remainder of the season

Kevin-Prince Boateng's loan switch from Sassuolo to Barcelona on Tuesday evening as left football enthusiasts stunned as he becomes the first Ghanaian player to join the Catalan giants.

Boateng who played for Las Palmas in the 2016-17 season returns to the Spanish LaLiga to team up with Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Arturo Vidal for the remainder of the campaign after scoring five goals in 15 appearances for Sassuolo this season.

And fans on social media are amazed by his move to the Camp Nou as he twilight of his career.

Kevin-Prince Boateng to Barcelona is just... wow. At 31, the Ghanaian just looks to be at the start of a new glorious career. Wishing him all the best. — Lolade Adewuyi (@Jololade) January 22, 2019

KEVIN PRINCE BOATENG TO BARCELOOOOOONAAAA??? pic.twitter.com/GmYdoVaUuV — A West (@ayyy_west) January 21, 2019

Kevin Prince Boateng close to moving to Barcelona in what appears to be the strangest transfer of January. — hash (@hashim0307) January 21, 2019

Arturo Vidal and KP Boateng in one team. I can see lots of broken legs on the ground. pic.twitter.com/rQuPH7CFDN — sj (@sun2jay) January 21, 2019

Kevin Prince Boateng to Barca? What is going on — Sam Lee (@Sammy_Goal) January 21, 2019

Now that Kevin Prince Boateng is going to join Barça, I hope he finds a way to hurt Suarez on training as a revenge to what he did to Ghana back in 2010,😂😂😂 — Kalyjay 📸🇳🇬🇬🇭 (@Kalyjay3) January 21, 2019

Boateng this is it, Suárez is in your reach now let’s complete the revenge mission for Ghana 🇬🇭 is now or never 💪🏾 — 👑Pee-Kay👑 (@_Atopahene) January 21, 2019

Boateng to Barcelona, Carrol to Spurs, Higuain to Chelsea. Did new 2019 year come or are we back in 2010-12?😂😂😂 — Giorgi Ratishvili (@GioRatishvili) January 21, 2019

KP Boateng after hearing Barcelona want him pic.twitter.com/hYBO2wluYR — Luciennnnnnnnn. (@lucien_ny) January 21, 2019

Kevin-Prince Boateng is the first Ghanaian international to play for Barcelona in the club's history. 🇬🇭 pic.twitter.com/I1MyhwaAZW — Alexander Umeakubuike ™ 🤕🔱⚜️ (@whizkrane) January 21, 2019

When the Barca board tell Messi they signed Boateng pic.twitter.com/2yFKZh4ulu — Iron duke Jr. (@Iron_Duke89) January 21, 2019

I will be watching Barcelona games now because of Kevin Prince Boateng . — Pope (@Champagnep0pe) January 21, 2019

Support your own ...

Make someone holla Dr Kwame Kyei, Kotoko dema money man that say make he Hijack the Kevin Prince Boateng to Barcelona move.. 🙄

He for give am same offer as Barcelona and see if Kevin go come help Kotoko in cofideration cup..😒 massa! Giddifok — Kay 🇬🇭 🇬🇧 (@Kaypoisson1) January 21, 2019

21st January: Rumor, Kevin Prince Boateng to Barcelona.

21st January: Kevin Prince Boateng signs for Barcelona....Charley the move has sauce r))ff♨♨😍 Blink of an eye move paaa😂😂 Guy is a legend 🇬🇭🇬🇭👏👏👌 K.P Boateng🙌 pic.twitter.com/R02DB0VDnT — brawny💡 (@Benaiahkwame02) January 21, 2019

Kevin Prince Boateng when asked about those Ronaldo tweets 😏 pic.twitter.com/hbyTXcH1lh — 𝕋𝕙𝕖 ℙ𝕠𝕣𝕥𝕦𝕘𝕦𝕖𝕤𝕖 ℂ𝕦𝕝é™ 🇵🇹🎗️ (@PortugueseCule) January 21, 2019

Kevin-Prince Boateng dey go win la liga falaa😂... Lord this is the type of blessings I ask for... Ameen🙏🏾 — Amelia ba🤙🏾 (@iSharyf_) January 21, 2019

In Barcelona we have The king 👑 and The prince 🤴😁welcome boateng #FORÇABARCÀ #ONLYINBARCELONA pic.twitter.com/TRmf96Ip8b — lawrencemessi (@lawboimessi) January 21, 2019

Boateng to Barca? incredible — Masui (@Itsmasui) January 22, 2019

Welcome to camp nou 😍.

Make Ghanaians proud 🙌 #Boateng pic.twitter.com/OtvtondkRf — De Trend videos 💹 (@tamakloemathias) January 21, 2019

Through football, you can learn some of the most profound life lessons. When people think it is over for you is when God comes through. Just think about it. Kelvin Prince Boateng is joining Barca at the twilight of his career. Unbelievable! pic.twitter.com/AjmKNtwyLL — Oma Akatugba (@omaakatugba) January 21, 2019

Kevin Prince Boateng is still playing? And has now got a move to Barcelona? Wow... strange one that — Joe Hall (@joe96_lfc) January 22, 2019

A little surprised by Barça's signing of Kevin-Prince Boateng. Have seen quite a bit of him over the years and he is a talented player with an eye for goal, but he isn't really a striker. Has 61 goals in 398 appearances over his career. — Ben Hayward (@bghayward) January 21, 2019

Boateng to Barca is the weirdest transfer since Gravesen to Real. — Adam McKola (@AdamMcKola) January 21, 2019

This KP Boateng Barcelona move us huge Article continues below — Michael Oti Adjei (@OtiAdjei) January 21, 2019

Kevin Prince-Boateng when he sees Luis Suarez for the first time in training tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/M0bqqCShZM — Kòjo (@DatUncleOfYours) January 21, 2019