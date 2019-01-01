Stranded Vihiga United appeal for help as County government goes mute

Vihiga players were stranded in Majengo Market for the better part of Friday morning

Kenyan Premier League side Vihiga United is appealing for well-wishers to help the team raise funds for Saturday's game against KCB.

The County Government sponsored team has been undergoing a tough financial period, something that has seen the players staging boycotts. Reports have it that the Vihiga County government has opted against supporting the team and that the eyes are elsewhere.

Goal.com understands that Vihiga players were stranded in Majengo Market for the better part of Friday morning ahead of their planned journey to Machakos County-venue for their weekend game.

"It is tough; we are trying to talk with our leaders here hoping to get the money to help us travel. So far, it is negative, but we hope things will be better. The governor is not reachable at the moment; it is a shame," a source close to the team told Goal.

Our efforts to reach the Vihiga County Communications Director Victor Wetende were futile.