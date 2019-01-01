Stranded Gor Mahia yet to secure tickets for the trip to face RS Berkane

The North African side has not lost any of their 13 Caf matches played at home in a run that stretches way back to 2015

is currently ‘begging’ the government to intervene and help them secure tickets to play their return leg fixture against Renaissance Sportive de Berkane.

The Caf Confederation Cup match is scheduled for Sunday in Rabat, but the Kenyan champions are still stranded in Nairobi after their first attempt to fly out on Thursday hit a snag.

Goal can exclusively report that the team was turned away from JKIA after it emerged that they had not secured tickets for the trip.

A senior player, who did not want to be named, has told Goal that they are not sure when they will depart for Morocco.

“We were to leave for Morocco yesterday (Thursday) but on reaching JKIA, we were shocked to find that the club had not secured tickets. We trained again at Camp Toyoyo on Friday and were told to leave our phones on because they are trying to get tickets.”

Goal now understands that the club has engaged a senior government official hoping that he can help them secure tickets to grace their quarter-final tie.

When reached for comment, Gor Mahia official Ronald Ngala confirmed that he was not sure when the team will leave for Morocco.

“I have no information when the team will leave but if I get it (the information), I will let you know,” Ngala told Goal.

Gor Mahia lost the first leg 2-0 and will face a daunting task to overturn the result as they will miss up to five key players due to injuries and suspensions.