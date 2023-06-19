‘Stockport Iniesta’ Phil Foden joins Mohamed Salah, Lionel Messi & Marcus Rashford in mural club after forming part of Man City treble triumph

Phil Foden, who is fondly known as the ‘Stockport Iniesta’, has joined the likes of Mohamed Salah, Lionel Messi and Marcus Rashford in the mural club.

England international continues to star

Three more trophies in 2022-23

Street art unveiled in home town

WHAT HAPPENED? The 23-year-old, who is a product of Manchester City’s academy system, formed part of a treble-winning squad working under the guidance of Pep Guardiola in 2022-23. Those achievements have now been recognised in his home town, with Foden gracing a wall in Stockport alongside the slogan “no place like home”.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Several prominent figures from the world of football are now stars of impressive street art – with the likes of Diego Maradona, Cristiano Ronaldo, Jurgen Klopp and Harry Kane also included on that list – and Foden will be proud to have scaled such heights in such a short space of time.

WHAT NEXT? Foden did not find starts as easy to come by last season as he has done in the past, but he remains a key part of Guardiola’s long-term plans and is tied to a contract at the Etihad Stadium through to the summer of 2027.