Sticking together will help AFC Leopards break records - Odhiambo

The youngster believes Ingwe can build on their good start and launch a successful campaign in the ongoing season

AFC striker Austin Odhiambo has promised the club is ready to reward fans with even better things in the 2019/20 season.

Ingwe have not won a league title in the last 21 years and the youngster believes the poor record could end this time around.

AFC Leopards are sitting second on the table ahead of their sixth match against on Saturday and the U20 forward hopes the good start to the campaign may continue until the end.

“We are promising this season we will fight harder and If we stick together as we have already witnessed, we will do much better and even break records,” Odhiambo told the club's website.

Ahead of the match, he revealed the players are ready to pip a side they have only registered a single win against in the last six matches.

“Morale is sky high and we know we will win. The team has good talents and I plead with the fans to attend the game in their numbers,” he added.

“Although I did not play in the previous matches, I am happy for my teammates because they fought and won.”

Goalkeeper Benjamin Ochan echoed Odhiambo's sentiments but recognised the pressure they are already finding themselves in.

Ingwe have not lost in the last three games and have only conceded once since.

“It is a big game for us and I know the pressure is huge especially when one is playing for AFC Leopards. The fans expect us to win and we also know we have to win,” Ochan said.

“I know the players are ready to give the best and earn the three points on offer. It is good to see we have also conceded the least number of goals and I congratulate the defenders and also the general team for this feat.

“We are a team and it is not all about me alone.”

The Ugandan international appeals for unity in the whole team throughout the season.

"I hope things will get better and better but what is important is we have to remain united and strong as we are taking each game at a time," he concluded.