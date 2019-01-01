Wazito FC lost to Tusker in a good and correct manner - Stewart Hall

The tactician reveals he was satisfied with the fighting spirit by his players although they failed to pick up a good result against the Brewers

Despite suffering a defeat, Wazito FC head coach Stewart Hall has praised his players for how they played against in a mid-week clash at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos.

An Eric Ambunya 70th-minute goal gave the Brewers their win against Wazito but Hall was satisfied in how the players fought hard from minute one to the last one.

The former AFC and coach revisited their 4-1 loss to and said the way they lost at Mbaraki Stadium was unacceptable and that he saw an improvement during Wednesday's home match.

“We lost badly in Mombasa [against Bandari] not just by the scoreline but we neither fought nor competed and obviously you cannot allow that in a football competition,” Hall told reporters.

“So, we lost [against Tusker] but we fought until the 94th minute. We created chances and a goal was disallowed and nobody likes losing but we have lost in a good and correct manner because if you lose badly then you lose confidence going into the next game.”

Hall said Wazito players have to show strong character in their next matches as they will be looking to avoid a third consecutive loss against on December 15.

“If you lose tight when the players are fighting and working hard then at least you do not lose your confidence but take the same spirit to the upcoming assignment and that is the challenge for these players now,” he concluded.

“Hard work and commitment should be taken to the next game too and then hopefully we will get something.”

In the last six matches, Wazito claimed points from their matches against Sugar where they won 6-0 and , where they drew 0-0. Apart from Bandari and Tusker, the newcomers lost to Kisumu All-Stars too when they went down 2-0 at Moi Stadium last month.