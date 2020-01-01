Steven Polack: Why and how Finnish coach could leave Gor Mahia

The tactician asked for a one-way ticket and settlement of all his pending salary arrears before he departed for his home country

Coach Steven Polack has allegedly left Kenyan Premier League ( ) giants , according to a source at the club.

Although the club, through the vice-chairman Francis Wasuna, on Friday confirmed the Finnish coach requested a holiday back in his native country, a source close to Gor Mahia has told Goal the former tactician has decided to leave for good.

Polack oversaw Gor Mahia during a difficult season where they operated with minimal financial resources owing to the fact they did not have a sponsor.

Polack and Gor Mahia had to juggle between the Caf matches and domestic assignments but they ended up registering better performances in the local competition as compared to the continental one.

When Football Federation (FKF) cancelled the KPL and other leagues owing to the coronavirus novel pandemic, it consequently declared Gor Mahia the champions for the top-tier. The decision was contested at the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) and if Polack leaves, he is not even sure whether he is a KPL winner with Gor Mahia or not.

“Polack conducted our training at Camp Toyoyo on Friday morning but I can as well tell you that was his last time with the club,” the source told Goal.

Pushed on to explain whether the coach has not just taken a normal holiday, the source responded: “We are too familiar with this script of coaches going for a holiday just before the season begins.”

“We are aware of how the previous coaches took holidays only to confirm their resignation while away from the club. Take it from me brother, he [Polack] is not returning.

“He asked for a one-way ticket and all pending salaries before he left and this is the reason I am telling you he is gone. He had issues which seem are not going to be resolved any time soon.

“That is why he has left.”

Polack’s predecessors Dylan Kerr and Hassan Oktay – who won the KPL titles - all left the club after requesting for holiday time and resigned thereafter.

While confirming the coach will take a 10-day holiday, Wasuna said the period can be extended if the necessity arises.

“The coach [Polack] requested for some days off and we gave him 10 days and he will be travelling tonight [Friday] to Finland,” Wasuna told the club’s website.

“The plan is to have him [Polack] back after 10 days but we are not sure of any quarantine programs the other end. If it happens and his 10 days are interfered with, then an extension of his stay in Finland might be necessary.”

To the contrary, the Finnish coach has stated he will be back to continue at K'Ogalo.

“I am not a coward to leave and not to come back. I have a two-way ticket; after finishing my business with family at home, Gor Mahia will be my next step in preparations for the 2020/21 KPL season.”

Gor Mahia have already strengthened the squad in readiness for future engagements.