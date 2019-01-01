Steven Polack: New Gor Mahia coach handed two-year contract

Briton coach takes charge at the Kenyan champions after agreeing to personal terms and will be unveiled on Thursday

Steven Polack will be handed a two-year contract at .

The Briton coach arrived on Wednesday and after meeting with the club’s top officials led by chairman Ambrose Rachier, he has agreed to a two-year deal with an option to extend it.

A club source, who attended the meeting, spoke to Goal about the details of the agreement.

“He [Polack] has agreed to join our club and will sign a two-year contract,” the source, who did not want to be named, told Goal.

“He will start work immediately and will be unveiled together with the new signings at a ceremony to be held at Hill Park Hotel in Nairobi on Thursday.

“We have agreed on all contractual terms, he asked for two years but we have an option of extending the same if he delivers some of the targets we have given him.

“After the unveiling, he will be allowed to train the squad and we want him to accompany the team to Burundi for the first leg of the Caf .”

The 58-year old coach will fill the gap left by Hassan Oktay, who left the club after just one season in charge.

Polack recently coached Ghanaian giants and also had stints at Berekum .

The former RoPS and FC Turku defender has coached a number of Finnish clubs, which include Inter Kutu, FC ESpoo, FC KooTeePee, AC Oulu and KPV.

Polack will be Gor Mahia's third manager in just under three years. K’Ogalo will face Burundian champions Aigle Noir in a Caf Champions League preliminary round match in Bujumbura on August 11, before the return showdown on August 23.