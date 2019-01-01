Steven Polack has big boots to fill at Gor Mahia - Okoth

The forward believes the new coach at the Kenyan champions should deliver titles like the tacticians who were at the club before him

Former striker Ronald Okoth has claimed Steven Polack has big boots to fill as the club’s coach.

Polack was appointed to succeed Hassan Oktay after the latter left the club after a season where he also helped the club win an 18th Kenyan Premier League ( ) title.

Oktay had succeeded Dylan Kerr in November 2018 and Kerr had also helped K'Ogalo win the league trophy during his one-season stay.

“Definitely, [Steven] Polack has big boots to fill because the previous managers have come and won the league,” Okoth told Goal.

“We can see from the few matches he has overseen and players are showing signs of brilliance under him.”

Okoth says the former coach will be judged by how he performs.

“He [Polack] has his own targets and the target for any Gor Mahia coach is to win the league because failure to lift the title will not go well with the fans,” Okoth continued.

Both Oktay and Kerr failed to advance to the knockout stage of the Caf and Okoth says Polack should target a better campaign in the tournament.

“Polack also should target an advanced stay in the Champions League unlike before where the club has been knocked out early in the previous season,” the current striker added.

"We can only wait and see how far he can go as he is a new man in with new players and also in a new season."

Gor Mahia will face an uphill task to overturn a first-leg 4-1 defeat to USM Alger in the second round of Champions League meeting.

The return leg will be held on September 29.