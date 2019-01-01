Steven Polack: Gor Mahia will get even better after KPL Super Cup triumph

The K’Ogalo coach remains confident his side will improve after beating the Dockers to lift their first trophy of the season on Sunday

coach Steven Polack believes his side will improve in the coming weeks after they edged out FC to lift Kenyan Premier League ( ) Super Cup on Sunday.

The Kenyan champions needed a second-half goal courtesy of Lawrence Juma to floor the hard fighting FKF winners in the KPL curtain-raiser staged at Machakos Stadium.

However, the British coach, who was handling the team for the second match, was not convinced with the display from his side but has remained confident they will rectify the mistakes committed and be ready for the next assignment.

“I know we won the trophy but it was not the kind of display I would have liked from my boys,” Polack told Goal after the match.

“Definitely I am happy with the result because we have our first trophy of the season, I am also happy with the attitude of my players especially after we went down to 10 men in the second half.

“I know the team will keep getting better and I want the players to understand my philosophy going forward, it is something we are working on already and we must get it right starting our next match.”

Polack also admitted his side was better in the second half and never looked weak even after Tobian Otieno was red-carded for a tackle on William Wadri.

“We were much better in the second half and it was also good for my players to play with the ball most of the time,” Polack continued.

“We are developing steadily and remember even after he [Tobias Otieno] was sent off for the tackle, the team remained solid in all areas and they even kept pushing for the second goal which was a good show from my side.”

Polack will now ready his side for the return leg of the Caf where they are scheduled to take on Aigle Noir from Burundi on Saturday.

Gor Mahia managed a 0-0 draw in the first leg played away in Bujumbura and will need a win of any kind to progress to the next round.