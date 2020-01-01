Steven Odhiambo: Wazito FC seal another signing from Western Stima

The Nairobi-based club has confirmed another signing as they beef up the squad for the new season, set to start on October

Wazito FC have continued with their spending spree after confirming the signing of Steven Odhiambo from .

The custodian is arriving at the 2018/19 National Super League (NSL) champions, who have been busy bolstering their squad ahead of the new campaign likely to kick-off in October.

“We are pleased to announce the signing of goalkeeper Steven Odhiambo from Western Stima,” Wazito confirmed on their official website.

“Odhiambo joins Peter Odhiambo and Bixente Otieno in our goalkeeping department.

“An Alumnus of Mumias Boys Muslim Secondary School, Odhiambo has previously played for Posta in the Kenyan Premier League.”

On signing for Wazito, Odhiambo said: “I am delighted to join Wazito because it is a well-organised team with good management. I think it is every player’s dream to play for Wazito.

“To the fans, I want to tell them that we will give our best to ensure that the team performs better than it did last season.”

Wazito goalkeeper trainer Elias Otieno explained why he signed the player: “Steve is a good goalkeeper. He is very hardworking and has the eagerness to learn and improve as a player, above all he has a very positive attitude. He is a keeper capable of being our first choice and I know that he will compete well with our two other custodians.”

On Monday, the club continued with their spending spree with the signing of another former K'Ogalo custodian Peter Odhiambo.

Odhiambo was in the squad that won the Kenyan Premier League ( ) title in the just-concluded season but had shown a keen interest to leave the champions for playing time elsewhere.

And later on Tuesday, the club once again raided Gor Mahia for the services of young defensive midfielder Castro Ogendo.

Other new signings at the Nairobi-based club include Jackson ‘Pogba’ Juma, Kevin ‘Chumsy’ Okumu, Vincent Oburu, Mark Otieno, Kevin Kimani, Boniface Omondi, and Edwin Omondi.

After promotion in 2019, Wazito made big-name signings in the last transfer window but they failed to make much of an impact in the top league.