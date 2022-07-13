Sterling's Chelsea move debated: ‘You ain’t ready for Blues next season’ - Fans
English forward Raheem Sterling’s move to Chelsea from Manchester City has left fans' tongues wagging.
After seven years with the Premier League champions, Sterling announced his exit and signed with the London club on a five-year contract.
The transfer generated quite a debate online, with some fans praising the star, while others were cautious or outright pessimistic over the move.
Another said his arrival at Chelsea is an improvement as he has signed while at the prime of his career. Sterling, 27, won 11 trophies during his time at Manchester City, where he joined as a 20-year-old.
Others expressed their plain optimism that Sterling is going to enjoy good times with Thomas Tuchel’s side.
While another was categorical that he had never rated the Three Lions’ star.
Another noted that Sterling – who has joined Chelsea for pre-season in the United States - has always played for big clubs in England.
A move back to Liverpool – who recently let Sadio Mane join Bayern Munich - would have been ideal for Sterling, according to one fan.
While another predicted that Sterling is going to struggle at the London club just like his former teammate at Liverpool, Daniel Sturridge, did.
While celebrating the Chelsea transfer scoop, another took a swipe at Barcelona, who are set to complete the Raphinha signing. The Brazilian had initially been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge before Leeds United announced a deal with the Catalan side was imminent.
A fan pointed out what he expects from Sterling who made 339 appearances in all competitions, scoring 131 goals and registering 95 assists for Manchester City.
One cautious fan pointed out what the London club must do despite signing the attacker on a long-term contract.
‘You ain’t ready for Chelsea’ – Fans respond
Is Sterling going to flourish under Tuchel at Chelsea?