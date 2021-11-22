Stephen Odey: Randers sign Nigerian striker from Genk

Danish Superliga side Randers have signed Stephen Odey on a permanent move from Belgian top-flight side Genk.

The 23-year-old had joined the Danish outfit on loan until the end of the 2021-22 campaign, however, his stirring performances have gone unnoticed by the club's management.

In just nine league games, the Nigerian found the net five times – prompting the club to hand him a three-year contract that will keep him at the Cepheus Park Randers until 2024.

“I'm really happy. Because now I don't have to answer reporters asking if I'm staying or leaving. Now everyone can see that I am Randers FC player,” he told the club website.

Odey had strolled past Midtjylland’s Evander Ferreira and Silkeborg IF midfielder Sebastian Jorgensen to win the Danish Superliga Player of the Month for October.

The striker began his career at Nigeria Professional Football League side MFM before moving to Europe to join Swiss side FC Zurich.

Two seasons later, on June 28, 2019, he signed for Genk on a five-year contract for an undisclosed fee.

In his maiden campaign with the Smurfs, he featured in 11 games with no goals to show for it. That informed his move to Amiens where he starred in the last term.

There, he scored six times in 28 league outings for the Stade de la Licorne, who finished 10th on the log.

“It is an incredibly exciting development that Randers FC is going on, and I look forward to helping the team in a close and exciting match program,” Odey told the media when he joined Randers.

“I have only heard good things about the club and I hope that I can quickly contribute goals and assists so that we can make the fans even more proud of the team.”

Having helped Randers silence Vejle 4-1 over the weekend, Odey expressed his readiness for Thursday’s Europa Conference League game versus CFR Cluj.

Article continues below

“If we fight the same way we did [against Vejle], then I think we can do the same on Thursday and take the three points,” Odey said.

Of all the matches he featured in this term, Thomas Thomasberg’s Horses lost just one game – a 3-1 home defeat to Raphael Onyedika’s Midtjylland.