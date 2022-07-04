Stephen Odey: Nigeria forward open to leave Randers FC ‘if the right club comes’

The 24-year-old Super Eagle discusses his future after being linked with moves to Rangers and Celtic

Nigeria forward Stephen Odey has claimed he will leave Randers FC “if the right club comes” for his services.

The 24-year-old has attracted a host of European clubs after his displays last summer for the Danish side and reports suggest Scottish giants Rangers and Celtic are eyeing his services.

Odey, who has already featured for Randers in two pre-season matches – against Helsingor and Viborg – and scored in the first fixture, is not ruling out a possible transfer away from the club.

“If the right club comes, Randers have no choice but to let me go,” Odey said as quoted by Amtsavisen. “But I am happy to be in Randers, and that does not change the fact that there are some rumours about other clubs.

"For me, it's about the preparations for the new season with the team I'm part of.”

On being linked with a move away from Randers, Odey said: “Rumors can spread quickly, but it's not something I want to be distracted by.

“My agent takes care of everything that may be around the transfer market. I'm not trying to think about it. The important thing for me as a player is to focus on the preparations for the new season.”

However, Odey admitted being linked with the two Scottish clubs was good for him.

“These are big clubs, and it is clear that this is something that I want to be open to. But I'm in Randers, and right now that's the only thing that matters,” added Odey. “As long as I have not been presented with anything concrete, as I said, I will not let myself be disturbed by it.”

Article continues below

Odey is the all-time top scorer for MFM in the Nigerian Professional Football League, the highest football league level in Nigeria. He was the highest goalscorer for MFM in the 2015-16 season, where he scored his first career hat-trick in January 2017 against Lobi Stars.

He made his debut for Nigeria, as a substitute, in a 1-0 loss against Benin on August 13, 2017.