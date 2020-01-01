Stephen Ochiel: Wazito FC hire Gor Mahia transfer dealer as technical director

The agent is expected to take charge of the responsibilities that were previously overseen by former Kenya coach Stanley Okumbi

Ambitious Kenyan Premier League ( ) side Wazito FC have appointed Stephen Otieno Ochiel as their new technical director.

Ochiel is a known football agent in the country and Wazito believe his arrival will act as a catalyst to their ambition of becoming a force in the top-tier.

“Wazito have appointed him [Stephen Ochiel] as the new technical director. We believe his addition will help us accelerate our race to achieve our league targets,” a source privy to the development told Goal on Friday.

Former Harambee Stars head coach Stanley Okumbi was the last occupant of the technical director's position during the recent troubled Wazito’s time in KPL.

Ochiel has handled many players and was the one who sealed John Makwatta’s move to Zambian Super League side Zesco United.

The manager has also been mostly involved with the transfer activities of KPL heavyweights .

Bernard Ondiek, Maurice Ojwang, Joash Onyango, Geoffrey Ochieng, Kenneth Muguna and Joachim Oluoch are some of the players Ochiel facilitated moves to the Green Army.

Most of the players that Ochiel handles hail from the Kisumu region but, with his widespread influence in the transfer market, he has seen them join top-tier teams away from the region.

and are other clubs that have mostly done transfer deals with Ochiel.

Wazito have so far completed their seventh signing in a bid to have a good campaign once the new season starts.

After promotion in 2019, the Nairobi club made big-name signings in the last two transfer windows but they failed to make much of an impact in the top league.

Jackson ‘Pogba’ Juma, a defensive midfielder and who is an alumnus of Kisumu Day High School and a former AFC star, is the latest player the former National Super League (NSL) champions announced on Friday.

Former AFC Leopards’ Vincent Oburu, Mark Otieno from Leads United, Kevin Kimani from , former Gor Mahia winger Boniface Omondi, ex-Western Stima’s Edwin Omondi, and Kevin ‘Chumsy’ Okumu from Nairobi City Stars are the players Wazito have signed.